Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden is off to Delaware to give out $16 billion for passenger rail projects

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the inaugural...
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders' Summit at the White House, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. Biden — perhaps the nation's biggest Amtrak fan — is set to promote new federal investments for trains on the heavily-trafficked Northeast Corridor. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)
By The Associated Press and SEUNG MIN KIM
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden — perhaps the nation’s biggest Amtrak fan — is set to promote new federal investments for trains on the heavily trafficked Northeast Corridor.

The Democratic president is headed to Bear, Delaware, on Monday to announce more than $16 billion in new funding that will go toward 25 passenger rail projects between Boston and Washington, the White House says. Bear is located about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from Biden’s home of Wilmington.

His remarks will be held at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Shops, where trains are maintained and repaired. The investments, the White House says, will help trains run faster, cut delays and create union jobs.

The money comes from the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed nearly two years ago, one of several legislative achievements that the president is touting as he gears up for his reelection bid. From the law, Amtrak will get about $66 billion in new investments, according to the White House.

During his 36 years as a U.S. senator, Biden traveled back and forth from Wilmington to Washington daily. The president has said that he has logged more than 1 million miles on Amtrak during his public service career.

“Amtrak wasn’t just a way to get home to family,” Biden said at an infrastructure event in Baltimore earlier this year. “The conductors, the engineers — they literally became my family.”

There are about 800,000 trips daily on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, the White House says, which makes it the busiest rail corridor in the United States.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game...
Kelce sets Chiefs record for receiving yards
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Court documents provide new details on arrest of Chiefs WR Justyn Ross
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon celebrates after scoring during the first half...
Chiefs start fast, hold on for 21-14 win over Dolphins

Latest News

FILE - People sign "I love you," while gathered at a vigil for the victims of mass shootings...
US senators seek answers from Army after reservist killed 18 in Maine
Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces sever north Gaza from the rest of the territory ahead of expected push into Gaza City
Dee Pilkons served in the Army during the Gulf War and now lives with post-traumatic stress...
Veteran with service dog says she was turned away from American Legion post
The Gulf War veteran feels that an organization serving veterans, especially those with...
Veteran vows to get policy changed after service dog denied at American Legion post