1 person injured after being ejected from vehicle near I-470, police suspect impairment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was left in critical injured after a crash on I-470. A maroon Nissan Maxima traveled westbound on I-470 and Raytown Road, at a high rate of speed before rolling over.

West of Raytown Road, the Nissan went off the roadway to the left, striking the center concrete “jersey” barriers.

Then the Nissan traveled across all the lanes of I-470, into a ditch on the north side.

The vehicle struck an earthen embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn several times, and ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was then transported to the hospital in critical condition. KCPD confirms that the driver is now in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing and impairment is suspected. The driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Westbound I-470 was completely closed to all traffic at Raytown Road for two and a half hours and has since been reopened.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.