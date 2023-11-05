Urban League of Greater Kansas City releases 2023 “State of Black Kansas City”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Urban League of Greater Kansas City hosted its 16th Annual Urban Summit Conference on Saturday.

The event is held to host discussions about things that impact the black community in KC. AT the event, the Urban League released its 2023 “State of Black Kansas City.”

The report was called “From Redlining to Chalk Lines”, and was meant to show the correlation between poverty, lack of resources, and violent crime.

“When people are locked into enclaves of poverty, crime is a result of that so we have to stop doing piece0meal work and starting doing real work by making significant financial investments in our distressed communities,” said Gwen Grant, the President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City.

You can read the 2023 State of Black Kansas City “From Redlining to Chalk lines: The Costs of Economic Injustice” in its entirety here.

