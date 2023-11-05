Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first baby together

FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in...
FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. According to reports, Friday, May 20, Kardashian and Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Kardashian family is expanding once again.

People Magazine reports Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her husband Travis Barker have a new baby.

The couple is already parents to six children from previous relationships, but this is their first baby together.

They got married last year and last June, they announced they were having a boy.

Kardashian Barker is 44 and her husband is 47.

He is the drummer with the rock band Blink-182.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
UPDATE: KCPD releases new information on teen shot, 15-year-old killed in KCMO
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Court documents provide new details on arrest of Chiefs WR Justyn Ross
High School Football
Friday night football: High school playoffs continue
Anderson is charged in connection to an October 29 double homicide in Independence, Missouri
Jackson County Prosecutor: Independence man charged in double homicide

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) walks onto the field for warm-ups before an NFL...
Damar Hamlin launches Cincinnati scholarship program to honor the 10 who saved his life
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken meets Abbas in the West Bank in the latest stop on his diplomat push on the Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warming trend through middle of the week
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a break in his civil business fraud trial at...
Trump’s decades of testimony provide some clues about how he’ll fight for his real estate empire