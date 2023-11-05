Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kelce sets Chiefs record for receiving yards

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFURT, Germany (KCTV) - History for Travis Kelce came in unusual fashion.

Sunday’s 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins was far from the most dominant statistical game of Kelce’s storied career, but it still included an impressive accomplishment. With a seven-yard catch on the first play of a Chiefs’ fourth quarter possession, Kelce became the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards.

Kelce surpassed another legendary tight end, Tony Gonzalez, to take sole possession of first place in Chiefs history. Kelce entered the game needing 13 yards receiving to tie Gonzalez.

READ MORE: Chiefs start fast, hold on for 21-14 win over Dolphins

With just two catches for seven yards through the first three quarters and change, it wasn’t until less than four minutes remained in the contest when Kelce’s seven-yard catch moved him one yard past Gonzalez.

Kelce now has 871 catches for his career. Those catches have totaled 10,941 yards.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
UPDATE: KCPD releases new information on teen shot, 15-year-old killed in KCMO
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Court documents provide new details on arrest of Chiefs WR Justyn Ross
High School Football
Friday night football: High school playoffs continue
Anderson is charged in connection to an October 29 double homicide in Independence, Missouri
Jackson County Prosecutor: Independence man charged in double homicide

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon celebrates after scoring during the first half...
Chiefs start fast, hold on for 21-14 win over Dolphins
A look inside German Chiefs Kingdom
Sights from Germany: Chiefs fans explore ChampionShip, city of Frankfurt
A look inside German Chiefs Kingdom
Sights from Frankfurt
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), right, talks to Kansas City Chiefs head...
Patrick Mahomes feels ‘perfectly fine’ after illness, says he’s set for Europe debut versus Dolphins