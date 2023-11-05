FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warming trend through middle of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patchy, dense fog has taken over the area with a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Once the fog clears up, it is going to be a nice Sunday with warm but breezy conditions.

I’m sure a lot of people will be up early watching the Chiefs game at 8:30 a.m. and the forecast couldn’t be any better with kick-off being a bit cooler in the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures this afternoon will reach above average in the upper 60s to low 70s, making for a good afternoon for yard work or hanging the holiday decorations! There will be passing clouds throughout the day.

The warming trend continues through next week with the 70s by Monday and Tuesday. By the middle of the week, the temperatures slowly start to cool down.

