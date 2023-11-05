Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Patchy & dense fog expected for Monday morning

Warmer than normal temperatures continue to headline our weather with a predominant southwest...
Warmer than normal temperatures continue to headline our weather with a predominant southwest wind in place.(kctv)
By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Warmer than normal temperatures continue to headline our weather with a predominant southwest wind in place. It will be breezy late this evening into the overnight holding temperatures into the 50s through daybreak on Monday. But just as we get closer to sunrise winds relax as temperatures dip down into the mid 50s. At that point we could see patchy dense fog develop which could lead to low visibility during the morning drive. As we get further into the day fog will lift as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Dry conditions are expected to dominate our weather through much of the week despite a stronger front pushing in mid to late week. This front will send in a much cooler air mass that will turn our 60s and 70s into the 50s for high temperatures starting Thursday. The upcoming weekend should be dry as well with highs somewhat near normal for Saturday and Sunday.

