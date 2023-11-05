Aging & Style
Community gathers in KCK for Dia De Los Muertos celebration

Members of the community gathered in KCK to celebrate “Dia De Los Muertos” on Saturday. The Mexican holiday is also knowns as “Day of the Dead.”
By Mark Poulose
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of the community gathered in KCK to celebrate “Dia De Los Muertos” on Saturday. The Mexican holiday is also knowns as “Day of the Dead.”

People in attendance experienced a day of face painting, music, and Mexican heritage. The event also featured food, art, “ofrendas,” as well as a car show.

“Dia de los Muertos” is celebrated over multiple days. The holiday is meant to focus on the gathering of family and friends as they celebrate their ancestors who have passed away. Organizers say the holiday is a big point of pride to the people in KCK.

“The number of Latinos in our community is greater than just anywhere else in the metro,” said Edgar Galicia, Executive Director of the Central Avenue Betterment Association. “When we have the opportunity to celebrate our roots, we take our time and we do it right.”

Galicia also told KCTV5 he hopes Saturday’s event will create community pride the area needs so that people will invest in the area and put down roots in KCK.

