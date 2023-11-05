Chiefs start fast, hold on for 21-14 win over Dolphins

FRANKFURT, Germany. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a fast start and finished with a strong defensive stand to defeat the Miami Dolphins, 21-14 in Germany.

With a 21-14 lead and a stalling offense, the Chiefs defense hung tough in the fourth quarter. During an eight-minute Dolphins drive linebacker Willie Gay and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton came up with multiple negative plays on consecutive downs to push the Dolphins out of scoring range and into a punt.

The Chiefs offense stalled again following that defensive stop, going three-and-out after wide receiver Mecole Hardman fielded a punt inside the Chiefs’ 5-yard line.

Asked again to get a stop against the No. 1 offense in the NFL, the Chiefs defense answered. On 4th-and-10, an errant snap was bobbled by Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and the Chiefs held on.

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice scored a touchdown on the Chiefs’ opening drive, and running back Jerick McKinnon added a 17-yard score in the second quarter. That 14-0 Chiefs advantage set the stage for cornerback Trent McDuffie to strip Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a fumble late in the second quarter. The fumble was recovered by Chiefs safety Mike Edwards and lateraled backward to Bryan Cook, who ran 59 yards for a touchdown that gave Kansas City a 21-0 lead at the break.

The game was a tale of two halves, though. Miami scored its first touchdown of the German afternoon late in the third quarter when Tua Tagovailoa connected with Cedrick Wilson for a 31-yard pass.

Mahomes finished the game completing 20 of 30 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He lost a fumble on a 3rd and 20 strip-sack during the third quarter, setting the Dolphins up for their second score of the game.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made history, despite a quiet game. Kelce became the Chiefs’ franchise leader in all-time receiving yards with a late fourth quarter catch, surpassing Tony Gonzalez with 10,940 yards receiving in his career.

In a matchup with his old team, former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill finished with a Dolphins team-high eight catches and 62 yards, as well as the aforementioned fumble that led to a Chiefs score. Tagovailoa finished with a season-low 193 passing yards and the Dolphins were held scoreless in the first half for the first time since Week 2 of the 2021 season.

The win over Miami gives Kansas City an advantage in the AFC playoff race and keeps the Chiefs in control of the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Kansas City will head to its bye week after returning from Germany before getting set for a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.