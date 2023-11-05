Aging & Style
Chiefs start fast, hold on for 21-14 win over Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon celebrates after scoring during the first half...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFURT, Germany. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a fast start and finished with a strong defensive stand to defeat the Miami Dolphins, 21-14 in Germany.

With a 21-14 lead and a stalling offense, the Chiefs defense hung tough in the fourth quarter. During an eight-minute Dolphins drive linebacker Willie Gay and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton came up with multiple negative plays on consecutive downs to push the Dolphins out of scoring range and into a punt.

The Chiefs offense stalled again following that defensive stop, going three-and-out after wide receiver Mecole Hardman fielded a punt inside the Chiefs’ 5-yard line.

Asked again to get a stop against the No. 1 offense in the NFL, the Chiefs defense answered. On 4th-and-10, an errant snap was bobbled by Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and the Chiefs held on.

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice scored a touchdown on the Chiefs’ opening drive, and running back Jerick McKinnon added a 17-yard score in the second quarter. That 14-0 Chiefs advantage set the stage for cornerback Trent McDuffie to strip Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a fumble late in the second quarter. The fumble was recovered by Chiefs safety Mike Edwards and lateraled backward to Bryan Cook, who ran 59 yards for a touchdown that gave Kansas City a 21-0 lead at the break.

The game was a tale of two halves, though. Miami scored its first touchdown of the German afternoon late in the third quarter when Tua Tagovailoa connected with Cedrick Wilson for a 31-yard pass.

READ MORE: Sights from Germany: Chiefs fans explore ChampionShip, city of Frankfurt

Mahomes finished the game completing 20 of 30 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He lost a fumble on a 3rd and 20 strip-sack during the third quarter, setting the Dolphins up for their second score of the game.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made history, despite a quiet game. Kelce became the Chiefs’ franchise leader in all-time receiving yards with a late fourth quarter catch, surpassing Tony Gonzalez with 10,940 yards receiving in his career.

In a matchup with his old team, former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill finished with a Dolphins team-high eight catches and 62 yards, as well as the aforementioned fumble that led to a Chiefs score. Tagovailoa finished with a season-low 193 passing yards and the Dolphins were held scoreless in the first half for the first time since Week 2 of the 2021 season.

The win over Miami gives Kansas City an advantage in the AFC playoff race and keeps the Chiefs in control of the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Kansas City will head to its bye week after returning from Germany before getting set for a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20.

