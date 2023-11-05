Aging & Style
Candlelight vigil held in Leawood for kidnapped Hamas hostages

Dozens stood in silence on the steps of City Hall holding flyers of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas.
By Grace Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Dozens stood in silence on the steps of City Hall holding flyers of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas.

The silence lasted for 241 seconds, one second for each hostage.

Derek Gale with the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City said the candlelight vigil is meant to honor the hostages and to bring the Jewish Community together.

“We want people to know that we hope this will end as soon as possible, that people will get home safely, and that we can be at peace again,” Gale said.

Gale said they want people to be aware and keep the growing number of hostages in their thoughts and prayers.

“No matter where we are as Jews around the world, we are hurting, we are in pain, we are worried about our brothers and sisters, we are worried about our friends and colleagues, and every day is a struggle,” Gale said.

Sami Sandler attended the vigil and said she came to the vigil because she has friends in Israel who have family who are hostages.

“My friend, his grandparents have been taken, and they haven’t been released yet,” Sandler said.

Sandler said it’s hard knowing that her people are suffering. But she said she finds comfort when the community comes together like this.

“I feel stronger,” Sandler said. “I think it’s really surreal; all my friends have had to leave; they have relocated to Tel Aviv, and they had to leave their schools and everything behind.”

Both Gale and Sandler said right now, it’s important to check up on the Jewish community and donate when you can.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

