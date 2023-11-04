Aging & Style
UPDATE: KCPD releases new information on teen shot, 15-year-old killed in KCMO

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three teens were involved in a shooting and one was killed in the 6000 block of E. 13th Street Friday night.

Police were initially notified of the incident at 5:57 p.m. and were dispatched to the area of White and Belmont Avenue, near the 6000 block of E. 13th Street.

There, they found a juvenile teen male lying in the street near a vehicle that had collided with a light pole. That teen was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Saturday, KCPD identified the teen as 15-year-old Aaron Amparan.

Originally, reports indicated that two additional teen males were found nearby suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. This has since been updated, with KCPD now reporting that only one other teen was a gunshot victim. Both teens were transported to an area hospital by emergency medical personnel.

KCPD said a preliminary investigation leads them to believe the vehicle the three males occupied exchanged gunfire with another unknown vehicle in the area.

No person of interest is in custody and police said they do not believe there is a threat to the surrounding area.

An investigation remains ongoing. KCPD said anyone who was in the area or has tips can call 816-474-TIPS.

This is a developing story. KCTV will update it as more information becomes available.

