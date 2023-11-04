Three teens shot, 1 dead in 6000 block of E. 13th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three teens were shot and one was killed in the 6000 block of E. 13th Street Friday night.

Police were initially called to the scene at 5:57 p.m. to the area of White and Belmont Avenue, near the 6000 block of E. 13th Street.

There, they found a juvenile teen male lying in the street near a vehicle that had collided with a light pole. That teen was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two additional teen males were found nearby suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were also taken to the hospital by EMS.

KCPD said a preliminary investigation leads them to believe the vehicle the three males occupied exchanged gunfire with another unknown vehicle in the area.

No person of interest is in custody and police said they do not believe there is a threat to the surrounding area.

An investigation remains ongoing. KCPD said anyone who was in the area or has tips can call 816-474-TIPS.

