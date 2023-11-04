Sights from Germany: Chiefs fans explore ChampionShip, city of Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Ger. (KCTV) - With less than 24 hours to go until the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins face off in Germany, the fans’ high spirits are filling the streets of Frankfurt.

KCTV5 sports reporter Jared Koller says he’s seeing more Kelce-themed merchandise than Mahomes, with even a few “MaAuto 87″ jerseys in the crowd.

The game is set to begin Sunday at 8:30 a.m. CST on the NFL network.

