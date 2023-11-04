Aging & Style
Sights from Germany: Chiefs fans explore ChampionShip, city of Frankfurt

By KCTV5 Staff and Jared Koller
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKFURT, Ger. (KCTV) - With less than 24 hours to go until the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins face off in Germany, the fans’ high spirits are filling the streets of Frankfurt.

KCTV5 sports reporter Jared Koller says he’s seeing more Kelce-themed merchandise than Mahomes, with even a few “MaAuto 87″ jerseys in the crowd.

The game is set to begin Sunday at 8:30 a.m. CST on the NFL network.

CONTINUE READING: Patrick Mahomes feels ‘perfectly fine’ after illness, says he’s set for Europe debut versus Dolphins

