Mahomes expresses desire to play flag football at 2028 Olympics

FRANKFURT, Germany (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes has already won two MVPs, two Super Bowl MVPs and two Super Bowls. And while he’s seeking another Super Bowl ring this season with the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs, he’s also got another future goal in mind.

After the International Olympic Committee added flag football to the program for the Los Angeles Games in 2028 last month, Mahomes was asked during a Friday press conference in Frankfurt if he’d be interested in playing for Team USA.

“I definitely want to,” Mahomes said. But I’ve seen some of those guys play flag football. They’re a little faster than I am. I know there’s not linemen blocking for you. I’ll be 31-32 years old. So, if I can still move around then, I’m going to try to get out there and throw the football around maybe in LA.”

Mahomes will be 32 years old when the 2028 games begin in Los Angeles.

“Just don’t tell coach (Andy) Reid, or (general manager Brett) Veach,” Mahomes joked.

With his strong throwing arm, Mahomes would have the ability to throw the ball to nearly any place on the 50-yard flag football field. The Olympic version of the sport won’t feature any offensive or defensive lineman.

Sunday, Mahomes and the Chiefs will continue to grow the game of football globally when they take on the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park. The game kicks off at 8:30 a.m. CT.

