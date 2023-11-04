A look back on the 75th anniversary of the 1948 Truman election upset

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - On Nov. 3, 1948 — 75 years ago — President Harry Truman was celebrating a victory in what was the Election Day upset of the century.

The erroneous Chicago Daily Tribune headline “Dewey Defeats Truman” that made it into history books is evidence of how sure so-called experts were that Truman would lose.

There are several reasons so many got it wrong. One of them was polling. It’s something that still has flaws as a prediction of election results.

The race for president in 1948 between Harry Truman and came two years after voters flipped the majority in Congress. Both the Senate and the House went to the GOP.

Clay Bauske, the curator of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library Museum, explained what further influenced predictions.

“There had been the many years of Franklin Roosevelt leadership and then two years of Harry Truman, all Democrats, so it’s sort of inevitable that the country would start to swing, as it does periodically,” Bauske said. “There’s traditionally in American politics, this tendency for the parties to swing back and forth.”

Even party bosses were pessimistic. There was little funding for his Whistle Stop Tour.

The polls showed Truman far behind. A political cartoon on display at the museum showed a a wall full of poll results with Truman and Dewey stopped to look at them.

“What’s the use of going through with an election?” Dewey told Truman in the cartoon.

“There weren’t as many polls back then as there are now and they tended to stop polling before the election,” said Bauske. “The Gallup poll, which showed Truman well behind, they stopped polling in mid-September.”

Also on display at the museum is a set of chicken feed bags. A Kansas City feed company had a little fun with what they called the Pullet Poll. They had cloth feed bags for each party. One featured a donkey and the other an elephant. Buyers were asked to pick the bag for which candidate they planned to vote for. It was just fun and games, but that poll had results closer to the real election results than the formal polls.

“Pollsters predicted that Truman would lose, probably about 54% for Dewey and 46% for Truman,” Bauske said. “The final percentage was exactly that, only the opposite.”

The voting happened on Nov. 2. The election results came on Nov. 3. Truman later described going to the Elms in Excelsior Springs for a hot bath, then lying down for a series of naps. At 4 a.m. he got word that he’d won.

Newspapers had early editions to print. The Chicago Daily Tribune hedged their bets with a headline declaring Dewey the winner. Later editions of the paper would correct the headline, Bauske said, but the false headline would provide great fodder for a now-famous photograph of Truman holding up the paper the next day on the train back to Washington, D.C.

Around that time, Truman got a telegram from the Washington Post, whose writers had endorsed the Republican ticket, inviting him to a “crow banquet” with “newspaper editorial writers, political reports and editors, … along with radio pollsters, radio commentators and columnists.”

“The telegram said, when you get back to Washington, we’d like to have you come to a special dinner. You’ll have turkey and everybody else will eat crow,” Bauske said.

According to the museum’s website, Truman declined the invitation saying the following:

“I received on the train your very handsome invitation to me to attend a ‘crow banquet.’ I know that we could all have a good time together, but I feel I must decline. As I said en route to Washington, I have no desire to crow over anybody or to see anybody eating crow, figuratively or otherwise. We should all get together now and make a country in which everybody can eat turkey whenever he pleases.”

In a glass case, next to an original print of Nov. 3 Tribune, is an old radio microphone. One of their commentators, H.V. Kaltenborn, had predicted Truman would lose. The network gifted microphone to Truman as a form of apology.

Some things have changed since then.

“Polling has become much more scientific since 1948,” said Bauske. “There are many, many more polls, and what pollsters tend to do is they tried to do aggregates at different polls to get an average.”

But they can still get it wrong, like they did in 2016 when Donald Trump beat Hilary Clinton, who won the popular vote but lost in the electoral college count.

Polls only measure how people say they’ll vote. They could vote differently or not bother voting at all.

“One of the things the election [of 1948] does show is the importance of going out and actually voting, as opposed to just giving your opinion to pollsters,” Bauske said. “I mean, the the only thing that really matters is if you walk into a voting booth and pull the lever.”

