KCPD reports active, armed standoff in 3700 block of Mersington Avenue

Officers are on the scene of an active standoff in Kansas City, Missouri.
Officers are on the scene of an active standoff in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are on the scene of an active standoff in Kansas City, Missouri.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, an active standoff was reported, involving a person who is “potentially armed and involved in a Domestic Violence Assault.”

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.
