KCPD reports active, armed standoff in 3700 block of Mersington Avenue
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are on the scene of an active standoff in Kansas City, Missouri.
At 2 p.m. on Saturday, an active standoff was reported, involving a person who is “potentially armed and involved in a Domestic Violence Assault.”
No further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.
