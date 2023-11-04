KCPD reports active, armed standoff in 3700 block of Mersington Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are on the scene of an active standoff in Kansas City, Missouri.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, an active standoff was reported, involving a person who is “potentially armed and involved in a Domestic Violence Assault.”

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

