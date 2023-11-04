Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KC Police safely locate man taken in armed kidnapping Friday morning

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD reported Saturday afternoon that Williams was located safely.

Below is previous coverage of this incident.

Police are looking for a man taken in an armed kidnapping at a hotel on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police say 52-year-old Anthony D. Williams was taken in a kidnapping conducted by three people.

One of the suspects was an unknown masked person, but KCPD said the other two were a white female and a black male.

KCPD said they left the area of a Best Value Inn at 11801 Blue Ridge Boulevard at approximately 9:11 a.m. The trio left with Williams in a silver 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier. Police said the vehicle either had an unknown temporary tag or was license plate LK6-P0C.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, and KCPD said Williams is considered to be in danger.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Court documents provide new details on arrest of Chiefs WR Justyn Ross
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
UPDATE: KCPD releases new information on teen shot, 15-year-old killed in KCMO
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Kansas City police said one person died a shooing incident.
Kansas City police search for gunman after argument ends with homicide

Latest News

A look inside German Chiefs Kingdom
Sights from Germany: Chiefs fans explore ChampionShip, city of Frankfurt
A look inside German Chiefs Kingdom
Sights from Frankfurt
Anderson is charged in connection to an October 29 double homicide in Independence, Missouri
Jackson County Prosecutor: Independence man charged in double homicide
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures increase tomorrow with 70s by Monday and Tuesday
Peter Frampton, from left, Sheryl Crow, and Stevie Nicks perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott and Chaka Khan make the crowd go wild at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame