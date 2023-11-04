KC Police looking for man taken in armed kidnapping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a man taken in an armed kidnapping at a hotel on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police say 52-year-old Anthony D. Williams was taken in a kidnapping conducted by three people.

One of the suspects was an unknown masked person, but KCPD said the other two were a white female and a black male.

KCPD said they left the area of a Best Value Inn at 11801 Blue Ridge Boulevard at approximately 9:11 a.m. The trio left with Williams in a silver 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier. Police said the vehicle either had an unknown temporary tag or was license plate LK6-P0C.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, and KCPD said Williams is considered to be in danger.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or call 911 immediately.

