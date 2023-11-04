Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KC Police looking for man taken in armed kidnapping

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a man taken in an armed kidnapping at a hotel on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police say 52-year-old Anthony D. Williams was taken in a kidnapping conducted by three people.

One of the suspects was an unknown masked person, but KCPD said the other two were a white female and a black male.

KCPD said they left the area of a Best Value Inn at 11801 Blue Ridge Boulevard at approximately 9:11 a.m. The trio left with Williams in a silver 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier. Police said the vehicle either had an unknown temporary tag or was license plate LK6-P0C.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, and KCPD said Williams is considered to be in danger.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Life Time Fitness members with Medicare memberships to have restricted hours starting next year
Shawnee City Manager Doug Gerber has been placed on administrative leave.
Shawnee city manager put on administrative leave
The moon rises beyond the Mamba roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park Friday, May 17,...
Worlds of Fun owners merge with Six Flags

Latest News

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Three teens shot, 1 dead in 6000 block of E. 13th Street
A teen died in a shooting and two others were hurt in KCMO Friday night.
Three teens shot, 1 dead in 6000 block of E. 13th Street
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Sheryl Crow and Chaka Khan make the crowd go wild at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
The Chicago Daily Tribune hedged their bets early with a headline declaring Dewey the winner of...
A look back on the 75th anniversary of the 1948 Truman election upset