Jackson County Prosecutor: Independence man charged in double homicide

Anderson is charged in connection to an October 29 double homicide in Independence, Missouri
Anderson is charged in connection to an October 29 double homicide in Independence, Missouri
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in an Independence home left two men dead last Sunday night. Now, the defendant is facing charges.

40-year-old Terrill S. Anderson is charged with second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the double homicide.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on October 29.

Court records state that the woman who called 911 said her husband had shot her two sons. Responding officers found both victims on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds, some of which were “fired while they were on the ground.”

The shooting occurred after an altercation between the three men that was caught on home surveillance videos, court records detail. Anderson claims the shooting was in self-defense.

Court documents also state there were three children upstairs at the time of the shooting who were escorted out by officers.

Anderson’s bond is set at $250,000.

