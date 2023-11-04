Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures increase tomorrow with 70s by Monday and Tuesday

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It is the weekend and the last day of Daylight-Saving Time, so don’t forget to turn your clocks back tonight!

The pattern becomes a bit more active today with chances for showers through this afternoon. The showers look to pop up later this morning through lunchtime and out of here by 8 p.m. Not everyone will get showers as there is only a 30% chance. On Sunday, many people will be up early watching the Chiefs game at 8:30 a.m. and the forecast couldn’t be any better. Kick-off will be dry and temperatures will be in the upper 40s and upper 50s by the time the game ends! Tomorrow will stay dry with clouds passing by.

The warming trend continues through next week with the 70s by Monday and Tuesday. By the middle of the week, the temperatures slowly start to cool down.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Three teens shot, 1 dead in 6000 block of E. 13th Street
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Court documents provide new details on arrest of Chiefs WR Justyn Ross
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Kansas City police said one person died a shooing incident.
Kansas City police search for gunman after argument ends with homicide

Latest News

Precipitation chances for Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: No washout this weekend
FIRST WARN FORECAST: No washout this weekend
College Kickoff
FIRST FORECAST: Breezy Friday with a few isolated showers with temperatures soaring to T-shirt levels by Sunday
Breezy Friday with a few isolated showers but temperature sore to T-shirt levels by Sunday
Breezy Friday with a few isolated showers but temperature sore to T-shirt levels by Sunday