FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures increase tomorrow with 70s by Monday and Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It is the weekend and the last day of Daylight-Saving Time, so don’t forget to turn your clocks back tonight!

The pattern becomes a bit more active today with chances for showers through this afternoon. The showers look to pop up later this morning through lunchtime and out of here by 8 p.m. Not everyone will get showers as there is only a 30% chance. On Sunday, many people will be up early watching the Chiefs game at 8:30 a.m. and the forecast couldn’t be any better. Kick-off will be dry and temperatures will be in the upper 40s and upper 50s by the time the game ends! Tomorrow will stay dry with clouds passing by.

The warming trend continues through next week with the 70s by Monday and Tuesday. By the middle of the week, the temperatures slowly start to cool down.

