FIRST WARN FORECAST: Look for warmer Sunday temps into next week

A little spotty light rain continues to fall off and on into the early part of the evening, but...
A little spotty light rain continues to fall off and on into the early part of the evening, but after the sun sets, that chance will fall off.(kctv)
By Warren Sears
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
A little spotty light rain continues to fall off and on into the early part of the evening, but after the sun sets, that chance will fall off. Temperatures overnight will be cool but comfortable again in the lower 40s. Sunday features warmer air! Most of us will climb into the mid to upper 60s with a south breeze 5-15 mph. We will see a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Highs stay nice and warm through Tuesday, even a touch warmer in spots near 70 degrees. We notice a larger swing in temperatures through Thursday as highs fall back into the 50s. We stay cooler late this week and into the weekend. No great rain chances as of now.

