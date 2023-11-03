Stanford star, Bishop Miege alum Spencer Jones discusses upcoming season

ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Stanford star Spencer Jones is prepping for his final season at Stanford this year.

He stopped by the KCTV studios to reminisce on his high school career and discuss what’s upcoming for him this season with the Cardinal.

Jones and the Cardinal begin their season Monday night at 10 p.m. with a game against Cal-State Northridge.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.