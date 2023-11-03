Aging & Style
Stanford star, Bishop Miege alum Spencer Jones discusses upcoming season

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Stanford star Spencer Jones is prepping for his final season at Stanford this year.

He stopped by the KCTV studios to reminisce on his high school career and discuss what’s upcoming for him this season with the Cardinal.

Jones and the Cardinal begin their season Monday night at 10 p.m. with a game against Cal-State Northridge.

