Park Hill South hosts HBCU college fair

By Nydja Hood
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Park Hill South High School hosted an HBCU college fair to showcase 16 historically black colleges and universities from across the country. As students begin to explore their higher education options, they are hoping historically black colleges and universities will be included as part of the conversation.

“I think it’s important especially for students like myself that have gone to PWI’s (Predominantly White Institutions) their entire lives and just to feel like the majority for once, and go to HBCUS, experience the experience of your own culture,” said student Jaelyn Woodley.

A panel with alumni of various universities including Howard University, South Carolina State University, North Carolina A&T University, and Lincoln University were present alongside student performers with a mission of showcasing the culture these institutions have to offer.

For student Naomi Kabuya, she explains how she feels attending an HBCU will set her up for success in her future career.

“When thinking of a social worker I think of the traditional social worker as a white woman in schools but my mom’s a social worker so being exposed to how diverse that field truly is, I would want to learn in a space that has other people that look like me pioneering their way through that field,” said Kabuya.

She says there’s limited information provided to students about the HBCU experience during their college search, which leaves room for misconceptions. As alumni share their testimonies of success and how their colleges helped to prepare them, she’s hoping that will change.

“I only understood them as being lower funded schools, not schools that produce success and that is far from the truth,” she said.

The college fair took place at Park Hill South High School from 6 to 8 p.m.

