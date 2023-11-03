New Kansas City initiative turns to YouTube to solve crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is on pace to set a record no one wants to see. There have been 157 homicides as of noon on Feb. 2. It is the same number as that day in 2020, the year that set the last record.

On Thursday, the Ad-Hoc Group against Crime and the KCPD announced a new effort to at least solve some of those crimes and perhaps stop the cycle.

Ad-Hoc has been around for decades giving support to families and acting as a liaison with police. They’re now taking these families’ stories to You Tube because they know this is where young people go and they want to reach more of them. The episodes profile both unsolved homicide and missing persons cases. They include interviews with families and case detectives.

“The purpose of this project is to really begin to humanize these stories, to humanize the numbers and to make sure that people know that someone cares,” said Damon Daniel, the president and CEO of Ad-Hoc.

They’re calling the series Open for Justice because these are open cases that deserve justice.

Rosteshia Johnson is the mother of Ricky Monroe.

He was 17 when he was found shot to death near 36th and Michigan in June. He’d been at a house party to celebrate his graduation. There were more than 100 people there. But few are talking.

“He was the life of the family. He was goofy. He was just a fun kid to be around,” said Johnson. “It’s hurtful. It’s saddening. And I relive this nightmare every night, knowing that I could be sitting next to the killer.”

Timothy Blake was 28 when he went missing in May. His mom described him as a talented musician. He told her he was worried about someone he argued with. Then he was gone. His mother, Sheila Ash, is not holding out hope that he is alive, but she still needs answers: who did it, why, and where he is.

“We have this grieving process we go through but we just don’t know what happened,” said Ash, “and we can’t even grieve because we don’t know what happened.”

Ash and Johnson are the first two featured in the videos. They hope the new series will bring clues, but there is also a value in just giving them a voice.

“Now, the whole world gets to know what a wonderful person he was,” Ash said about her son.

“As long as I’m here and I’m living, I will continue to speak Ricky’s name and speak about his story,” said Johnson.

New episodes will air every Thursday on the YouTube channel for the Ad-Hoc Healing and Justice Center. They would love to hear from more families interested in getting involved. You can call their office at 816-861-5500, on their 24-hour hotline at 816-753-1111. You can also reach them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok as @adhocgac.

You can provide tips anonymously to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. The reward varies but is up to $25,000.

