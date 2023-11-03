Lawrence Police: Armed robbery suspect search continues
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An armed robbery suspect from a Dillon’s in Lawrence is on the loose.
Police said they responded to the Dillon’s on Massachusetts Street just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning for an armed robbery call. LKPD said the suspect allegedly threatened an employee with a knife after being confronted about items he was trying to steal.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing all black clothing and a dark grey beanie cap.
Police said the suspect got into a silver sedan -- possibly a Chevrolet Impala -- and left the area heading south.
No arrests have been made yet.
