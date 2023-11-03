Aging & Style
Lawrence man sentenced to decades in prison for sex crimes

Jason E. Dallinga was sentenced to 120 months, or nearly 30 years, in prison for sex crimes...
Jason E. Dallinga was sentenced to 120 months, or nearly 30 years, in prison for sex crimes against children. The Douglas Country DA provided a picture of Dallinga.(Douglas County District Attorney)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lawrence man will spend decades behind bars for sex crimes against two children under the age of 16-years-old.

A Douglas County judge sentenced 42-year-old Jason E. Dallinga to a total of 351 months, or nearly 30 years, in prison.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney, Dallinga engaged in lewd fondling or touching a child under the age of 14, and a child between the ages of 14 and 16 years old.

Dallinga previously pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated battery. As part of a plea deal, Dallinga is also required to serve lifetime supervision following his release and register as a sex offender.

