Lawrence man sentenced to decades in prison for sex crimes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lawrence man will spend decades behind bars for sex crimes against two children under the age of 16-years-old.

A Douglas County judge sentenced 42-year-old Jason E. Dallinga to a total of 351 months, or nearly 30 years, in prison.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney, Dallinga engaged in lewd fondling or touching a child under the age of 14, and a child between the ages of 14 and 16 years old.

Dallinga previously pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated battery. As part of a plea deal, Dallinga is also required to serve lifetime supervision following his release and register as a sex offender.

