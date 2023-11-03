Lawrence man sentenced for assaulting woman sleeping in her home

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lawrence man was sentenced Friday to more than 13 years in prison for assaulting a sleeping woman in her home.

The 162-month sentencing for Andrew Mitchell Pennington, 35, of Lawrence, was announced by Douglas County District Attorney Suzanna Valdez.

Pennington was found guilty by a jury in September 2022. His sentencing was for felony aggravated burglary, felony aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of stalking.

Charges stemmed from an incident Oct. 30, 2021, when Pennington following the woman home and then -- while wearing a surgical mask -- entered her home in the 1400 block of Kentucky Street and assaulted the sleeping victim before fleeing.

Police used nearby security camera footage, DNA evidence and geo-fencing data to identify Pennington. He was not known to the victim.

“A home invasion is an inherently dangerous crime,” District Attorney Valdez said. “Thanks to advances in technology, diligent investigation by the Lawrence Police Department, and the bravery and cooperation of the survivor, this office was able to hold a violent offender accountable for his criminal conduct.”

