Kia hosts ‘software upgrade clinic’ in Overland Park to combat car theft

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City is ranked among the highest in the nation for car thefts according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Among the most commonly stolen vehicles are Kias and Hyundais. This weekend in Overland Park, Kia is addressing the problem by installing anti-theft software into vehicles.

It’s a quick process that lasts about 30 minutes aimed at giving long-lasting peace of mind for Kia drivers.

“I don’t like it but that’s why I don’t leave my car anywhere overnight so that people are tempted,” said Kia car owner Judy Kennedy.

The KCMO police department reports just this year more than 1,200 Hyundais and 1,500 Kias have been stolen. Both companies have developed anti-theft software to address the issue.

“In speaking with law enforcement, including in the Kansas City area, which has been very very helpful, we know that anything that injects time into the theft process is a thief’s worst nightmare,” said James Bell with Kia corporate communications.

Through the upgrade, the car’s alarm is extended and the vehicle’s ignition system is restricted. Just this year, 835,000 Kias across the country have received this upgrade designed to inconvenience thieves and deter crime.

This comes ahead of the winter time which Accuweather cites as a peak season for theft due to drivers leaving their vehicles running unattended.

“It was a convenient time to do it instead of making an appointment and the appointments at the dealership are crazy long,” said Kia car owner Tom Harrington.

Each vehicle at the clinic gets a sticker alerting thieves the car is equipped with anti-theft protection. The software clinic continues Saturday and Sunday near the Blue Valley Soccer Club, near 135th Street and Switzer in Overland Park from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.