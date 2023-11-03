KC Zoo announces death of Nala the lion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium is mourning the death of a 22-year-old lion.

Nala, one of the oldest lions in facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, was euthanized on Oct. 25 due to declining health as a result of metastatic cancer.

The Zoo said the median life expectancy of lions in AZA-accredited facilities is 16.9 years.

Nala was born on Sept. 1, 2001, in a litter of four cubs. The Zoo said animal care specialists called her smart and playful, even at her advanced age.

