KC Zoo announces death of Nala the lion
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium is mourning the death of a 22-year-old lion.
Nala, one of the oldest lions in facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, was euthanized on Oct. 25 due to declining health as a result of metastatic cancer.
The Zoo said the median life expectancy of lions in AZA-accredited facilities is 16.9 years.
Nala was born on Sept. 1, 2001, in a litter of four cubs. The Zoo said animal care specialists called her smart and playful, even at her advanced age.
