Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KC Zoo announces death of Nala the lion

The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium announced the death of Nala the lion.
The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium announced the death of Nala the lion.(Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium is mourning the death of a 22-year-old lion.

Nala, one of the oldest lions in facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, was euthanized on Oct. 25 due to declining health as a result of metastatic cancer.

The Zoo said the median life expectancy of lions in AZA-accredited facilities is 16.9 years.

READ MORE: KC Zoo mourns loss of 29-year-old giraffe ‘Mahali’

Nala was born on Sept. 1, 2001, in a litter of four cubs. The Zoo said animal care specialists called her smart and playful, even at her advanced age.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Life Time Fitness members with Medicare memberships to have restricted hours starting next year
Shawnee City Manager Doug Gerber has been placed on administrative leave.
Shawnee city manager put on administrative leave
The moon rises beyond the Mamba roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park Friday, May 17,...
Worlds of Fun owners merge with Six Flags

Latest News

Kansas City is on pace to set a record no one wants to see.
New Kansas City initiative turns to YouTube to solve crimes
Kansas City is on pace to set a record no one wants to see.
New Kansas City initiative turns to YouTube to solve crimes
Jason E. Dallinga was sentenced to 120 months, or nearly 30 years, in prison for sex crimes...
Lawrence man sentenced to decades in prison for sex crimes
If you’re looking for a new show to binge or even a movie to go see this weekend, My KC LIVE...
Lonita Cooks Shares her Thoughts