KC man faces felony charges for fatal February shooting

31-year-old Gonzolo Duvergel faces multiple felony charges, including
31-year-old Gonzolo Duvergel faces multiple felony charges, including
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man is facing felony charges after a fatal shooting in February 2023.

The felony charges for 31-year-old Gonzolo Sago Duvergel, include second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened in the area of 35th and Prospect Avenue.

According to court records, KCPD officers responded to a sound of shots fired call and discovered a victim in the street on Feb. 21, 2023.

The victim later died from his injuries. A witness described seeing Duvergel with a gun in his hand after the shooting.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from a hotel showing the victim and Duvergel dressed in clothing left at the scene of the murder. Court documents said cell phone data also placed Duvergel in the area of the fatal shooting within minutes of police being called to respond.

