Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas felon awaits sentencing after lying about COVID to delay case

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A convicted sex offender awaits sentencing after failing to register and other crimes.

Western H. Jackson was convicted earlier this week of attempted aggravated violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act. He was also convicted of using falsified COVID test results to delay court proceedings.

The Leavenworth District Attorney said Jackson was ordered to register as a sex offender in March 2020 for attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child. When a detective checked Jackson’s registration earlier this year, the investigator found Jackson did not include all the required information.

While awaiting a hearing on claims that he violated the Kansas Offender Registration Act, Jackson provided two separate forged documents claiming he was positive for COVID-19. Investigators later determined the documents did not belong to Jackson, and he had altered them to appear as though they did.

Jackson is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Life Time Fitness members with Medicare memberships to have restricted hours starting next year
Shawnee City Manager Doug Gerber has been placed on administrative leave.
Shawnee city manager put on administrative leave
The family of Ebony Duncan is seeking justice after the remains of their mother were found on...
Family of Ebony Duncan seeks justice following mother’s death

Latest News

Kansas City, Mo. -- Kansas City named Melissa Cooper as its new Director of Aviation and...
Kansas City announces new Aviation Director
Project Warmth campaign asking for gloves, hats, etc. for Salvation Army
Project Warmth kicks off at KCTV and Sam’s Club. How you can help.
Project Warmth campaign asking for gloves, hats, etc. for Salvation Army
Project Warmth campaign asking for gloves, hats, etc. for Salvation Army
Project Warmth campaign asking for gloves, hats, etc. for Salvation Army
Project Warmth campaign asking for gloves, hats, etc. for Salvation Army