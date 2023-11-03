Kansas felon awaits sentencing after lying about COVID to delay case

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A convicted sex offender awaits sentencing after failing to register and other crimes.

Western H. Jackson was convicted earlier this week of attempted aggravated violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act. He was also convicted of using falsified COVID test results to delay court proceedings.

The Leavenworth District Attorney said Jackson was ordered to register as a sex offender in March 2020 for attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child. When a detective checked Jackson’s registration earlier this year, the investigator found Jackson did not include all the required information.

While awaiting a hearing on claims that he violated the Kansas Offender Registration Act, Jackson provided two separate forged documents claiming he was positive for COVID-19. Investigators later determined the documents did not belong to Jackson, and he had altered them to appear as though they did.

Jackson is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 6.

