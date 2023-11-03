Aging & Style
Kansas City police search for gunman after argument ends with homicide

Kansas City police said one person died a shooing incident.
Kansas City police said one person died a shooing incident.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are working to find the gunman who shot a man at a convenience store on Independence Ave early Friday morning.

Kansas City police said someone dropped off 22-year-old Mihail Martinez-Aguilar at a Kansas City hospital around 3:45 a.m. The victim suffered from critical injuries and died several hours later.

Hospital staff notified detectives about the shooting. They found a crime scene at Independence Avenue and Van Brunt. Detectives said the victim and the shooter likely knew each other and got into an argument before the shooting.

Investigators are now working to locate the shooter. They do not have anyone in custody as of Friday afternoon, but do not believe anyone else in the community is in danger.

Anyone who has any information that could help investigators in this shooting is asked to call homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

The police department says it is also using Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims and Witnesses of Violent Crimes. Money, or possibly relocation, may be available to help victims or witnesses of violent crimes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

