Kansas City investigators ID man killed in apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators identify a man killed in a fire at a senior living apartment building.

Firefighters responded to a call at Temple Heights Manor near East 54th Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They found the body of 66-year-old Wendell N. Todd inside the burning apartment.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single apartment, but there was smoke damage to multiple floors of the building.

Investigators said they were not able to determine what caused the fire.

