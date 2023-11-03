Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City investigators ID man killed in apartment fire

Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire at Temple Heights Manor Apartments...
Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire at Temple Heights Manor Apartments that killed one person.(KCTV)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators identify a man killed in a fire at a senior living apartment building.

Firefighters responded to a call at Temple Heights Manor near East 54th Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They found the body of 66-year-old Wendell N. Todd inside the burning apartment.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single apartment, but there was smoke damage to multiple floors of the building.

Investigators said they were not able to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Life Time Fitness members with Medicare memberships to have restricted hours starting next year
Shawnee City Manager Doug Gerber has been placed on administrative leave.
Shawnee city manager put on administrative leave
The family of Ebony Duncan is seeking justice after the remains of their mother were found on...
Family of Ebony Duncan seeks justice following mother’s death

Latest News

Kansas City police said one person died a shooing incident.
Kansas City police search for gunman after argument ends with homicide
"Never give up" fortune cookie (Facebook)
Fortune cookie helps Missouri man win $1,000 a week for life
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Gavel
Kansas felon awaits sentencing after lying about COVID to delay case