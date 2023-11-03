Kansas City announces new Aviation Director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Kansas City, Missouri, announces a new Director of Aviation that will be in charge of continuing to help the region grow.

Melissa Cooper is the first woman to hold the position in the city’s history and has more than 25 years of experience in the aviation field. She started in customer service for an airline and worked her way up through positions. That includes helping open Kansas City’s new terminal earlier this year when she was the city’s Deputy Director of Aviation over Properties & Commercial Development.

Prior to 2021, Cooper was the first woman to manage Kansas City’s Charles B. Wheeler downtown airport.

“30 years ago, I experienced my first pilot introductory flight at the Downtown Airport, sparking my love of aviation. I have been very fortunate to foster this passion with a variety of jobs, training, and experiences within the aviation field, preparing me for the roles and responsibilities of the Director of Aviation. I am truly honored, as a lifetime Kansas City resident, to serve our community and to lead the men and women of the Aviation Department, in pursuit of a first-class airport experience for our business and leisure travelers arriving to and departing from Kansas City,” Cooper said.

Cooper replaces Patrick Klein who retired in May. Her first day in her new position will be Nov. 6, which is just in time for the holiday travel rush.

