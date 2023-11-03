The inside scoop on the NFL from a German TV network

COLOGNE, Germany. (KCTV) - When the Chiefs are playing at Arrowhead, fans are watching in Germany, with announcers, play-by-play and color commentators describing the game in German. It’s a sign of the growing NFL fan base overseas.

KCTV5 spent time with two producers at the German TV network that just bought exclusive rights to air NFL games about the state of American football there.

RTL Deutschland just secured a five-year deal to be the exclusive free-TV network for the NFL. They are the largest private TV network in the country. NFL games began airing there in 2015 on a different network. Asked why the investment was worth it, they remarked on the most sought-after age demographic for advertisers. Among viewers aged 14 to 49, American Football is now the second most popular sport on German TV.

“I think the combination of entertainment and sport which the NFL provides, it’s very attractive for the audience,” said Isabell Junglen-Walden, executive producer and project lead for all things NFL at the TV network.

Her colleague, Roland Hofmann said the growing fan base also likes the physicality and speed of the sport.

“You never will remove soccer from the number one in Germany, of course not,” Hofmann said. “But it’s coming closer, and the young people really like the attitude around football.”

The network routinely polls viewers about their favorite teams. Their current favorite is the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I not only have to say it because I am talking to you now, but for sure, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs right now,” Junglen-Walden said.

The reason, she said, is that German fans are attracted to success. Following the Chiefs, RTL viewers also rank the Seahawks and Patriots at the top. The older viewership, she said, likes the 49ers and the Steelers.

Hofmann, however, lived in Detroit in 1996, during the Barry Sanders era.

“Unfortunately for you,” he told KCTV5 with a chuckle, “my favorite is the Detroit Lions.”

You’ll catch Kelce in the highlights, and his name recognition is growing, but the fan favorite there is number 15.

“It’s by far Patrick Mahomes currently,” Hofmann said of the two-time NFL MVP.

Yes, the Travis-Taylor romance commotion is taking Germany by storm as well. Junglen-Walden said it is exciting for the network because they have entertainment magazine shows as well.

“Because of the crossover and the possibility to do cross promotion through celebrity magazines, we most likely will attract a [new] audience to giving our NFL Live broadcast on Sunday night a try,” she said.

Personally, though, Hofmann could do without the hubbub.

“I’m attracted to the sport, not the celebrity,” he said.

Part of their immense NFL studio includes a mock football field to educate people on the positions and rules of the game.

Their team of commentators includes former NFL players from Germany like Sebastian Vollmer, who played six seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Patriots; Bjoern Werner, who was a first-round draft pick for the Colts; and Markus Kuhn, who played for the Giants. They do more than just broadcast the games themselves.

“We have our own show on Friday with highlights,” Hofmann explained, “and we do this in our daily broadcasts in our main news.”

Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park usually hosts soccer matches, and though the field will be altered for football, Hofmann said you can expect a soccer/football hybrid vibe in the stands.

“I think you can really expect a soccer atmosphere at its best,” Hofmann said. “People come to the stadium and they are always cheering, they are singing.”

Asked about social protocols and etiquette, Junglen-Walden said not to worry.

“Enjoy the city and make friends among the fan community in Germany,” she said.

She noted there are 32 official fan clubs there to promote the sport, and it’s not just the NFL. They have a German League of Football and a European League of Football, she said.

Efforts by the NFL have also played a role in growing the fan base. They said the league has invested in youth flag football to attract younger players. The NFL invited RTL to broadcast live at Arrowhead for the first game of the season.

Hofmann has been impressed with the games scheduled for the international series.

“The NFL is sending over their superstars,” he described.

All that is making a difference. To really grow, though, they hope to have more and more games played in Germany, because watching on TV isn’t the same as being there.

