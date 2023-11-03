Getting up early for the Chiefs this Sunday? How to be ready no matter where you watch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs are playing the Dolphins in Germany this Sunday, and with the time difference kick-off will happen locally at 8:30 a.m.

That complicates things for Chiefs fans hoping to purchase alcoholic beverages on Sunday morning in Kansas, because grocery stores and gas stations can’t begin selling packaged alcohol until 9 a.m.

“If you’re looking to celebrate the Chiefs game on Sunday, in Kansas, I would recommend you purchase any alcoholic beverages on Saturday,” Attorney Robert C. Gigstad said. “They changed it back in 2021 to be more closely aligned with Missouri.”

Back then, the beginning of alcohol sales on Sunday was noon in Kansas. Some counties in the state still do not allow alcohol to be sold on Sundays, and they are located in rural areas. However, bars and restaurants in the Kansas City Metropolitan area in Missouri and Kansas can sell alcohol beginning at 6 a.m. on Sundays.

Power and Light Events Manager Victoria Quintero is optimistic about the number of people, because the weather is looking to be warmer than this previous Sunday.

“It will probably be a replica of what we’ve seen which is close to 750 to a thousand people out here,” Quintero said. “If someone’s ready to party, we will be ready to party with them, we’ll have Djs on the stage, entertainment, giveaways.”

For the Super Bowl earlier this year, Quintero said there were 7,000 people at the Power and Light’s watch party. Terry Keith owns Double Tap KC, which is a virtual reality bar located in the River Market. He said the bar appeals to some customers because it can give kids something to do if they aren’t interested in watching the game.

“All 5,000 square feet is open to the watch party, we’ve got DJs that come in, so yeah it’s a pretty good vibe. It makes you feel like it’s a small part of Arrowhead Stadium,” Keith said. “It’s $30 for an all-you-can-eat and drink package, but if you just wanted the buffet it would be $15.

Riverbluff Brewing General Manager Hootie Wales expects a good turnout at their restaurant also located in the River Market. They have an Arrowhead Red that they charge $5 during Chiefs games.

“We’re usually 80 percent full on most games, depending on if it’s home or away, but like this one – we’re assuming we’re going to be pretty crowded for it,” Wales said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.