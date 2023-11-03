Aging & Style
Friday night football: High school playoffs continue

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs continue this week.

This week’s Hy-Vee High School Football Team of the Week was the Olathe East Hawks. They advanced to the second round of the Kansas 6A playoffs with a 41-6 win over Wyandotte last week,

Tune in at 10 p.m. for the Friday Night Blitz as we provide highlights from across the metro.

Here are scores from both sides of the state line:

Kansas 6A:

  • Gardner-Edgerton vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest
  • FINAL/Thursday: Blue Valley Northwest 47, Olathe South 42
  • Olathe North vs. Blue Valley West
  • Olathe East vs. Blue Valley
  • Manhattan vs. Lawrence Free-State
  • Derby vs. Lawrence

Kansas 5A:

  • De Soto vs. Topeka-Seaman
  • Mill Valley vs. Spring Hill
  • Blue Valley Southwest vs. Lansing

Kansas 4A:

  • Atchison vs. Eudora
  • Chanute vs. Tonganoxie
  • Louisburg vs. Basehor-Linwood
  • Bishop Miege vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Missouri Class 6:

  • Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit
  • Rockhurst vs. Lee’s Summit West
  • Liberty North vs. Blue Springs
  • Liberty vs. Blue Springs South
  • Oak Park vs. Staley
  • St. Joseph Central vs. Park Hill

Missouri Class 5:

  • Platte County vs. Fort Osage
  • Grain Valley vs. William Chrisman
  • Raytown South vs. Carthage
  • Webb City vs. Belton

Missouri Class 4:

  • Kearney vs. Savannah
  • Smithville vs. Kirksville
  • Harrisonville vs. Carl Junction
  • Nevada vs. Grandview
  • Pleasant Hill vs. Warrensburg

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

