Friday night football: High school playoffs continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs continue this week.

This week’s Hy-Vee High School Football Team of the Week was the Olathe East Hawks. They advanced to the second round of the Kansas 6A playoffs with a 41-6 win over Wyandotte last week,

Tune in at 10 p.m. for the Friday Night Blitz as we provide highlights from across the metro.

Here are scores from both sides of the state line:

Kansas 6A:

Gardner-Edgerton vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest

FINAL/Thursday: Blue Valley Northwest 47, Olathe South 42

Olathe North vs. Blue Valley West

Olathe East vs. Blue Valley

Manhattan vs. Lawrence Free-State

Derby vs. Lawrence

Kansas 5A:

De Soto vs. Topeka-Seaman

Mill Valley vs. Spring Hill

Blue Valley Southwest vs. Lansing

Kansas 4A:

Atchison vs. Eudora

Chanute vs. Tonganoxie

Louisburg vs. Basehor-Linwood

Bishop Miege vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Missouri Class 6:

Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit

Rockhurst vs. Lee’s Summit West

Liberty North vs. Blue Springs

Liberty vs. Blue Springs South

Oak Park vs. Staley

St. Joseph Central vs. Park Hill

Missouri Class 5:

Platte County vs. Fort Osage

Grain Valley vs. William Chrisman

Raytown South vs. Carthage

Webb City vs. Belton

Missouri Class 4:

Kearney vs. Savannah

Smithville vs. Kirksville

Harrisonville vs. Carl Junction

Nevada vs. Grandview

Pleasant Hill vs. Warrensburg

