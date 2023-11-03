Friday night football: High school playoffs continue
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs continue this week.
This week’s Hy-Vee High School Football Team of the Week was the Olathe East Hawks. They advanced to the second round of the Kansas 6A playoffs with a 41-6 win over Wyandotte last week,
Here are scores from both sides of the state line:
Kansas 6A:
- Gardner-Edgerton vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest
- FINAL/Thursday: Blue Valley Northwest 47, Olathe South 42
- Olathe North vs. Blue Valley West
- Olathe East vs. Blue Valley
- Manhattan vs. Lawrence Free-State
- Derby vs. Lawrence
Kansas 5A:
- De Soto vs. Topeka-Seaman
- Mill Valley vs. Spring Hill
- Blue Valley Southwest vs. Lansing
Kansas 4A:
- Atchison vs. Eudora
- Chanute vs. Tonganoxie
- Louisburg vs. Basehor-Linwood
- Bishop Miege vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Missouri Class 6:
- Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit
- Rockhurst vs. Lee’s Summit West
- Liberty North vs. Blue Springs
- Liberty vs. Blue Springs South
- Oak Park vs. Staley
- St. Joseph Central vs. Park Hill
Missouri Class 5:
- Platte County vs. Fort Osage
- Grain Valley vs. William Chrisman
- Raytown South vs. Carthage
- Webb City vs. Belton
Missouri Class 4:
- Kearney vs. Savannah
- Smithville vs. Kirksville
- Harrisonville vs. Carl Junction
- Nevada vs. Grandview
- Pleasant Hill vs. Warrensburg
