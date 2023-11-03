Former Johnson County day care employee sentenced for abuse

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A former Johnson County day care employee is sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to abusing four babies in her care.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Rachel Beth Schrader to 10 years in prison. It comes after Schrader admitted to abusing four children under 6 years old, but charging documents show each of the children were actually under a year old.

According to those same charging documents, investigators reviewed surveillance video from Shawnee Mission Christian School in Westwood in March 2021. The documents show Schrader committed 170 instances of abuse during that month alone.

The court documents said video showed Schrader “kicking him in the face and the side with her foot.” Other clips are said to show Schrader “tosses the child from her lap with the child landing on his face” and “shaking them [children] violently.”

In 2021, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said he was not aware that any of the babies suffered long-term injuries from the abuse.

Charging documents indicate employees of the day care suspected a child was injured. They reviewed surveillance video and saw Schrader. They fired her and then notified police.

An investigation by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment conducted in 2021, determined “numerous concerns surfaced over a period of several months, regarding the staff members behavior and actions toward children, and the program director took no action to investigate the concerns.”

