FIRST WARN FORECAST: No washout this weekend

By Warren Sears
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
What a way to start the weekend! Temperatures made a run at the 60s and lower 70s Friday afternoon. Most of us are looking at a mighty pleasant evening ahead with a mix of clouds and clear skies. Local high school football playoffs will be comfortable but turn a touch chilly toward the end of the game. Those north of I-70 could see a few sprinkles, especially across northern Missouri. That rain chance increases a little bit on Saturday, likely in the afternoon.

It’s not a washout of a day by any means, but we could have a few light and spotty showers through the region in the afternoon and early evening. I’m not worried about hours of persistent rain, just a few brief showers. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday looks to be our warmest day of the weekend as most of us push into the upper 60s. We stay warm through the first half of next week but are watching our next weak cold front for Wednesday night. This should knock us back to the 50s by Thursday. There are no great rain chances next week as of now.

FIRST WARN FORECAST: No washout this weekend
