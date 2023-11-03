FIRST FORECAST: Breezy Friday with a few isolated showers with temperatures soaring to T-shirt levels by Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We continue to have a very weak, wet weather pattern develop across the central plains. An upper-level low-pressure system centered within northern Iowa continues to track to the north and east but drapes a weak front called a trough through southeastern Nebraska into central Kansas. Well, to the west is an area of low pressure around the panhandle of Texas, and high pressure still remains across the southeast. All of these weather features play a key role in funneling in warm, southern air out of south Texas, and the Gulf of Mexico, which will also feed into this week’s front draped very close to the Kansas City area. This will allow cloud cover to develop through the next couple of days along with keeping breezy conditions in the forecast for this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph will be common, especially around lunchtime with temperatures, however, increasing to the middle and upper 60s.

Spring is back?! (KCTV 5)

By Saturday however, the rain threat still exists, but most of our new data indicates that the rain chances are now much more isolated, which will drop rain chances down to 20% for the time being. We will continue to update you as we introduce new data throughout the afternoon, and if there is a change to the rain chance we will let you know.

By Sunday any wet weather chances move on a cloud cover will remain. Temperatures may start off chilly in the lower and middle 40s but afternoon high temperatures will soar to the upper 60s and lower 70s. This pattern will remain moving into Monday and Tuesday of next week but a new front is attempting to interact with a Missouri River Valley mid to late next week. It’s still uncertain on which day we will truly see interaction with the storm system but for now, 20% rain chances are building for both Wednesday and Thursday of next week with temperatures beginning to drop. For now, Wednesday afternoon is expected in the lower 60s and by Thursday middle 50s.

