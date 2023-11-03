Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.(Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bank of America alerted customers on Friday that “some deposits may be temporarily delayed” due to a problem impacting multiple banks.

The company assured customers their accounts are secure and balances will be updated as soon as deposits are received.

The bank said no action is needed from customers.

Down Detector, which tracks the status of various websites and services, reported customers at Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo complained of issues Friday morning.

According to one industry source, the issue appears to be related to the automated clearing house, which is a network for processing transactions.

The source said the problem does not appear to be a bank-specific issue.

None of the banks provided a comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Life Time Fitness members with Medicare memberships to have restricted hours starting next year
Shawnee City Manager Doug Gerber has been placed on administrative leave.
Shawnee city manager put on administrative leave
The family of Ebony Duncan is seeking justice after the remains of their mother were found on...
Family of Ebony Duncan seeks justice following mother’s death

Latest News

Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, who starred as...
In the wake of Matthew Perry’s death, Chinese fans mourn an old friend
Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire at Temple Heights Manor Apartments...
Kansas City investigators ID man killed in apartment fire