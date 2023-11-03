Clay County Sheriff employee uninjured following raccoon attack

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Clay County Sheriff’s Department custodian probably didn’t sign up for this when he accepted the job.

The department shared video of a raccoon attacking the custodian early Friday morning. The department said it happened as the employee was taking out the trash.

The department said the raccoon wanted to get into the trash bag and tried to bite and claw the custodian. The so-called “trash panda” chased the custodian into the lobby of the department’s administration building.

“Robert was able to narrowly escape, getting through another door and running into dispatch. With the help of dispatchers, a trash can, folding table and broom, the bandit was vanquished from the facility,” the department shared in a Facebook post.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department said the custodian was OK and posed with his attacker after employees were able to trap the raccoon to remove it from the building.

