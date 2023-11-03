Business owner expresses concern for employee safety in the Crossroads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If Dialectic Engineering’s lease was up today the company that provides store designs for Apple Inc. would move from The Crossroads to Overland Park.

CEO Gregory Tree has been vocal in recent days regarding the safety of his employees.

“I think it was Monday. We had a homeless man come out here on our sidewalk and he was threatening an employee,” Tree said. “We had to lock down the building to wait for the police to get here and not let anybody leave. That has happened twice in the last four months.”

KCPD reports 23 calls for service from the building since January of 2023. Dialectic Engineering moved to the Crossroads in 2012, and has witnessed the rise of the arts district.

“I know a lot of the homeless people like there’s a lot of homeless people here. I know their name — I go talk to them, they’re fine, Tree said. “So when I say that I have a problem with the homeless there are a certain group of homeless people that are acting out, that need to be dealt with in some way.”

Multiple businesses said they’ve found syringe needles regularly and catalytic converter thefts in their parking lots.

One local business in the area is paying for off duty police officers to patrol their building between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. It comes after an attempted mugging in the area around 5 p.m. The woman was carrying a backpack.

“She had breast milk that she had pumped in there, and Mama Bear kicked in and she fought them hard,” Tree said. “She was not gonna let them have her backpack, and they had a big altercation fight.”

The City of Kansas City Mayor’s Office issued the following statement:

Downtown Kansas City is one of Kansas City’s fastest-growing neighborhoods. The mayor’s own experience living and working in Greater Downtown for the majority of his adulthood does not reflect the writer’s comments. That said, he welcomes the opportunity to meet with the letter writer and the Missouri governor’s appointees to the Board of Police Commissioners to see what steps may be best in addressing his concerns. Many crime categories, including shootings, are down as compared to recent years, but we endeavor to eliminate all violent and property crime in the city. The mayor does wish to note that being homeless is not a crime and such persons cannot simply be rounded up and moved out of the city. The City is investing millions to ensure our unhoused population has pathways to permanent and stable housing, jobs, mental healthcare, and transportation. The writer also seemed to criticize the Chamber’s diversity and inclusion efforts. The critique was unnecessary and not germane to the point on public safety concerns. A city can have many different groups present and be safe. Kansas City will be a model in doing so.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.