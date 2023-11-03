Black women file federal lawsuit against former KCK Police and Unified Government accusing rapes, humiliation and intimidation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A newly-filed federal lawsuit by five Black women asks for damages for alleged rapes and humiliation they suffered at the hands of police officers- including retired detective Roger Golubski.

The filing argues Golubski and others were, “dirty cops who used the power of their badges to exploit Black women.”

It argues many of the attacks happened while officers were wearing badges and carried guns.

The lawsuit argues women were intimidated and could not report crimes because the problem was so pervasive. It likens the situation to a government-sanctioned protection racket.

“Report me to who, the police? I am the police,” is what one accuser recalled Golubski telling her after he raped her.

The filing argues Unified Government had widespread systematic failures when it came to training, supervising and disciplining its employees.

The lawsuit individually names former police chiefs Thomas Dailey, James Swafford and Ronald Miller.

It also names detective defendants: Roger Golubski, Terry Zeigler, Michael Kill, Clayton Bye and Dennis Ware.

The filing refers to the federal charges Golubski currently faces related to rape, kidnapping and sex trafficking.

Golubski has denied the allegations.

KCTV5 reached out to Unified Government and the KCK Police Department for comment but have not had a response.

You can read the entire lawsuit here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.