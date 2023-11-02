Aging & Style
Worlds of Fun owners merge with Six Flags

The moon rises beyond the Mamba roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park Friday, May 17,...
The moon rises beyond the Mamba roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park Friday, May 17, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cedar Fair, the parent company of Worlds of Fun, has announced a merger with Six Flags.

The merger means the group will now operate 42 amusement parks and 9 resort properties across 17 states, Canada and Mexico.

The announcement was made Thursday morning.

The merger was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors for both companies.

“Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance,” said Richard Zimmerman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Fair. “I have great respect for the Six Flags team and look forward to joining forces as we embark on this next chapter together.”

Worlds of Fun opened in 1973. Oceans of Fun opened in 1982.

The parks were created in part by businessman Lamar Hunt.

Both parks were sold to Cedar Fair in 1995 for $40 million.

