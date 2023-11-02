Aging & Style
Tyreek Hill tells the Dolphins’ defense to ‘just find Kelce’ to stop the Chiefs in Germany

FILE: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) grabs a pass over Denver Broncos cornerback...
FILE: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) grabs a pass over Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has offered advice to the Miami defense in preparation for Sunday’s game against his former team: “Just find Kelce.”

Hill described Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as “the energy of that team” who has a knack of finding space when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is scrambling.

“What I’ve been telling the guys to do is just find Kelce,” Hill said Thursday after practice. “If you allow Kelce to get open, he’s like the energy of that team, although Pat is like all-world. But if he finds Kelce and Kelce just catches a 2-yard pass, he just somehow finds energy in that and gets that team going.”

In his six seasons in Kansas City, Hill said, the Chiefs’ receivers were well-coached about what to do when Mahomes starts moving.

“They got a whole PowerPoint on it and everything,” said Hill, now in his second season in Miami. “It’s crazy, it’s ridiculous. It’s like, ‘When Pat goes this way, you guys need to be doing this, that, that.’”

Don’t ask him about Kelce and Taylor Swift, though.

A day after fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle described himself as a “Swiftie,” Hill wasn’t going there.

“I’m not getting into that, bro. That’s a dangerous crew,” he joked when asked if he’s also a fan.

With 1,014 yards receiving, Hill is the first player in 52 years to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the first eight games of the season.

Hill said he’d prefer to face his former team at Arrowhead Stadium — the Chiefs are the “home” team on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park. But he also sees the Germany game as an opportunity.

“We get a chance to become global stars. This is a chance to grow our own personal brands, too,” he said.

There will be some good-natured trash talk, of course.

“I’m excited to see Pat, Kelce, things like that,” Hill said. “It’s going to be one of those things like backyard football with your brothers.”

Hill deflected talk of an MVP-caliber season, suggesting Tua Tagovailoa would be his choice as the “player on our team who is better than me and means more to the team.”

Playing against Mahomes means defending not only the play called in the huddle but also “the play that he creates after the first one breaks down,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

