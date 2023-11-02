Spanish mass remembers loved ones during All Souls Day and Dia de los Muertos service

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - November 2 is known as All Souls’ Day or Day of the Dead, a time to remember and pray for lost loved ones.

Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas are incorporating special features to observe the Mexican celebration, Dia de los Muertos.

Families gathered at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas, to honor loved ones who passed away. The service was spoken in both Spanish and English.

The tradition encourages prayers from family members by celebrating their living memory.

“It’s an opportunity for people to give thanks the a mighty God and remember those loved ones and continue to grieve and have hope,” Father Peter Jaramillo, pastor of All Saints Parish said. “It speaks to our community that the church is always able to adapt for the people. There is a large Hispanic community in this area and Kansas City, so we are hoping this tradition continues to grow.”

Father Peter said families will visit the ceremony throughout the day, and many will bring flowers, candles, and photos.

