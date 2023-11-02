Missouri man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (KCTV) - A Missouri man pled guilty Thursday to three felony charges during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

39-year-old Christopher Brian Roe, of Raytown, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to three felony counts of assaulting, resisting and impeding officers.

He’s scheduled to face sentencing on March 5, 2024.

According to court documents, Roe attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in D.C., carrying a pitchfork, zip ties and duct tape.

After the rally he went to the west front of the U.S. Capitol and approached a police line with a pitchfork in hand. Roe allegedly attempted to make entry into the Capitol three times.

He was arrested at his home on July 18, 2023.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol.

