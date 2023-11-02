Members of Shawnee City Council explain decision to place city manager on administrative leave

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Leaders in the City of Shawnee are standing behind their decision to place city manager Doug Gerber on paid administrative leave. The decision came during a special meeting Wednesday after city employees claimed they received emails of a video showing Gerber performing a sexual act.

Three city council members said it took a month to learn this video even existed and was sent to city government accounts. KCTV5 was told Gerber was placed on leave because he did not report it himself. The council feels he should have.

“This email was received at City Hall we’ve been told Sep. 29th. I didn’t find out about this situation until Halloween Night,” Shawnee City Council President Eric Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the council was blindsided by initial reports of a video being sent to city employees of Doug Gerber performing a sexual act. Jenkins said he wished the situation was handled differently.

“If he failed to communicate on this, what else can he fail to communicate on?,” Jenkins said. “I mean this was kind of the first big test he had, and he didn’t do very well. So, I think our actions were appropriate, they were measured.”

The decision was unanimous to place Gerber on paid leave. An interim is expected to be picked Monday during another special meeting. Jenkins feels the city will move on from Gerber.

“I don’t see how this man can move forward being the leader of our staff and our go-to guy as the city manager,” Jenkins continued. “And I do say that with trepidation because I thought he was doing really good.”

During Wednesday night’s council meeting, former Mayor Jim Allen expressed concern over distrust growing between the public and the city council. He argued the six council members who approved hiring Gerber should have vetted him better.

“I strongly can’t accept that you six people should continue to serve,” Allen stated to the Council. “This is one of the biggest black eyes in the history of Shawnee and there’s red flags you should have saw.”

Jenkins pushed back that any complaints against Gerber were unproven rumors the city’s consultants never found evidence of.

“He was not released from any employment and the fact that he was being offered the job as city manager in Topeka, at least that’s what we were told,” Jenkins countered. “So I don’t think there was big issues there because I’m kind of surprised that wouldn’t have affected that decision.”

Certain members of the Shawnee City Council say they’re not ruling out asking local law enforcement to investigate where this video came from and who sent it.

