JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A jury found William Louis Elliott guilty Thursday of various crimes from early 2019.

Elliott, who was 18 at the time of the crimes, was found guilty of six crimes, including aggravated burglary, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy by force and rape, and more.

He faces sentencing on Dec. 11, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.